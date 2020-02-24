Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Installed Building Products worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

IBP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

