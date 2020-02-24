Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Eagle Bancorp worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

