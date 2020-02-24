Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,129 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 98,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,806. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

