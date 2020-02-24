Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,052 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

