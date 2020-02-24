Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,241 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

