Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,717 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

