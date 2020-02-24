Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,863 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Potlatchdeltic worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 11,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

