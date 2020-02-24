Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,883 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,095,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 53,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

