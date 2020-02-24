Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,359 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of NIC worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIC by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NIC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in NIC by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NIC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGOV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

