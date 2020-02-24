Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,283. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90 and a beta of 2.18. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

