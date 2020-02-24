Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 964,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,852. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

