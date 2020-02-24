Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.38. 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,874. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

