Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,239 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

