Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,839 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. 1,347,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

