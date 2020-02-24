Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,794. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

