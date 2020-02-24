Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded down $6.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,549. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $205.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.