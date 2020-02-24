Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 49,958 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,851,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

