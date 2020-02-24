Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 71,638 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 497.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,877,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

