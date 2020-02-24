Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 515,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 177,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 434,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

