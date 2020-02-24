Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aramark by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $41.32. 1,250,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,697. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

