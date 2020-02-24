Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. 923,719 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.