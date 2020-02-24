Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 813.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $69.70. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,037. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

