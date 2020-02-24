Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.25. 293,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

