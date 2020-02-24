Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,267,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,512,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 497,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,588. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.