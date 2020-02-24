Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.20. 235,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

