Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 26,745 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

BCX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 13,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

