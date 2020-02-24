Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 45,982 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 551,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,468. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

