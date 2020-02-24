Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,594. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

