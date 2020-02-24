Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,643 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,186. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

