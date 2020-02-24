Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.03.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

