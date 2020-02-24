Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,231. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.