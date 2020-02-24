Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.25. 84,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

