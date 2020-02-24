Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 245,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,126. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.87 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

