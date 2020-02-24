Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 346,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.77. 1,409,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,576. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average is $267.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.