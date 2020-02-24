Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,272 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. 154,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,912. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

