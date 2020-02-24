Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.60. 22,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

