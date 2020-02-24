Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,261 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.81. 59,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.