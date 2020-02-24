Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.44. 3,558,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

