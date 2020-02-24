Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,263. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.