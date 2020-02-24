Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Acquires 41,906 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 252.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,643,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,866,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 94,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,020,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

