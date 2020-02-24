Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,522,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.65. 1,343,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,967. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

