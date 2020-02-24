Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ETN traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. 4,177,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

