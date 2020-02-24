Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

