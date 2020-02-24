Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 5,638,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,354. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

