Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

