Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

DUK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. 5,282,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

