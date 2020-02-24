Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stryker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $215.55. 1,566,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.