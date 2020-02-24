Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $56.50. 1,678,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UN. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.