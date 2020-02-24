Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.54. 1,145,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

