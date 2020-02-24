ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at SunTrust Banks

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.79 and a beta of 0.52. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

